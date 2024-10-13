APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in APA were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.