16,470 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

