Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $114,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

