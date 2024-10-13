Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Czech National Bank raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after buying an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

