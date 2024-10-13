Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 318,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.