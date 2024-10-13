Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,900 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.97%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.