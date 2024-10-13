Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 275.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

