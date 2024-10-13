Czech National Bank Purchases 478 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $6,454,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

