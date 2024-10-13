GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 16,982 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,956 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.