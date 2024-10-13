GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Pool by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.44.

Pool Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day moving average is $355.49. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.