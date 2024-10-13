Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Quarry LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.30 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

