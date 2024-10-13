Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,000 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Newmark Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 2.01. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

