GAMMA Investing LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 106.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.