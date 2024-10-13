Czech National Bank Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 712,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in FOX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

