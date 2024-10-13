Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 53.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

