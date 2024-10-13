Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 125.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. News Co. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.