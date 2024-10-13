Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $727,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

