Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Celanese by 38.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $231,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $1,434,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 10.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

