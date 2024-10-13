GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.62.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $284.32 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

