Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $709,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after purchasing an additional 190,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 377,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.04 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

