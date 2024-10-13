Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

