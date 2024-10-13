Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

