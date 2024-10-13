Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chewy were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,916,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chewy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock valued at $790,397,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $29.10 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

