The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

