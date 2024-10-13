Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 341,367 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 96.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

