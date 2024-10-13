Truist Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

MDYV stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

