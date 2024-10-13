Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 173.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

