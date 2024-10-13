Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

