Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

