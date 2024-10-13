Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,796.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 209,851 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 640.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.96 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

