Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

