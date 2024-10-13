Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $78.37 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,100. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

