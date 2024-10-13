Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 500 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.74.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

