Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $754,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $5,242,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.64%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

