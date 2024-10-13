iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $106.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.