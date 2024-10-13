Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 18,866 Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

