8,911 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,446,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,920,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,527,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 423,181 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

