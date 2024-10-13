Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in NetApp by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $3,210,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in NetApp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,297 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $126.93 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

