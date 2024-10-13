Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 37,031 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.04 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

