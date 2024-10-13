Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 2.32% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAM. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $847,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA ROAM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

