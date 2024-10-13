Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

