iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IJK opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

