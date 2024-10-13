Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,494,000.
iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
STLG stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23.
iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Profile
