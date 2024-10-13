Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,608,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYF opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.