Truist Financial Corp Buys 427 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

