Truist Financial Corp Purchases 790 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.