Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 985 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Foot Locker stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

