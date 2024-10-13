Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Medpace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Medpace by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $347.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.