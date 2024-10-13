Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,770 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,703.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
