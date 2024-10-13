Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 441 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 127.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 46.2% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,759,000 after purchasing an additional 485,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,372,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

